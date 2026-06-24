Sex Fear, King Sans, Frozen Charlotte, Red Tape Friends
to
Communication 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kelsie Herzog
The band Sex, Fear.
Sex, Fear
media release: Sex, Fear is a Madison-based post punk band featuring noisy, angular, sounds over complex rhythms.
http://instagram.com/sexcommafear
Lauded by outlets like Isthmus and Tone Madison as "Spiky", "haunting" and "enticing", Madison based goth rock trio Frozen Charlotte has garnered a cult following through their singular and theatrical storytelling
https://frozencharlotte.bandcamp.com
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/frozencharlotte/the-undertakers-son?ref=release
https://www.instagram.com/frozencharlotteband
Red Tape Friends is a musical collective consisting of old people on safaris and trombones at parties. It’s purpose is to cultivate freedom and friendship through live and recorded music, with various accompanying artwork as accoutrement. The music of Red Tape Friends blends the esoteric optimism of Big Thief with the brazen angst of Pierce the Veil. Characteristically, Red Tape Friends tend to scoff at authority and spitefully prod at convention, laughing at the mayhem in their wake. You too can be a Red Tape Friend.
https://linktr.ee/redtapefriends
https://www.instagram.com/redtapefriends
https://www.tiktok.com/@redtapefriends
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/redtapefriendsnoahkammer/record-label?ref=release