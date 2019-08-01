sex, lies and videotape

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: "With his provocative feature debut, twenty-six-year-old Steven Soderbergh trained his focus on the complexities of human intimacy and deception in the modern age...A piercingly intelligent and flawlessly performed chamber piece, in which the video camera becomes a charged metaphor for the characters’ isolation, the Palme d’Or–winning sex, lies, and videotape changed the landscape of American film, helping pave the way for the thriving independent scene of the 1990s" (Criterion).

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-266-6300
