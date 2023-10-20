media release: Kanopy’s Shades of Light is a debut of two world premieres as well as reconstructed iconic Kanopy works. Expect impossibly exquisite dance that transcends the apparent boundaries of movement/emotion.

Renowned world class dancer and choreographer, Tadej Brdnik (Brdnik) directs the Kanopy Company in his premiere, “The Moment”, which poignantly explores the human experience and illuminates the complex interplay between choice, circumstance, and the boundless potential for personal transformation. This new work delves into the profound notion that a singular MOMENT as simple as a glance, can alter the trajectory of our lives forever. “The Moment” will be staged creatively with dancers choreographically moving outsize props to define our personal, spiritual, and communal spaces.

Mr. Brdnik, who is critically acclaimed as a magnificent presence on the stage, will also perform in his premiere: “A Solo for Two and a Chair”, a reflective piece that examines the emotional journey of a retired dancer returning to the stage for the first time. The piece will be set to Grammy award -winning composer Bryce Dessner’s visceral album, “Ahyem”, that combines tradition and modernity to evoke a restless, spiritual experience.

Two iconic and restaged Kanopy pieces: “End Times…Ebullient Machine” and “The Maw”, choreographed by Robert E. Cleary and Lisa Thurrell, will also be featured on the program.

Shades of Light

Oct 20-22, 2023 (Fri-Sun)

Friday, 7:30PM, Saturday, 4:30 PM & 7:30 PM, Sunday, 1PM & 4PM

Tickets (reserved seating): $40

Groups: 4 or more $35

Ages 18 & under and Students $20.

Overture.org (608) 258-4141