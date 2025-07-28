media release: Join Read Palestine! and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom for an intimate conversation with Shadi Salem on Monday, July 28th, 7 – 8pm online. Shadi shares his story of growing up in Gaza and choosing to write his story as a memoir. Attend in support of a courageous Palestinian writer and his narrative.

Beneath the Gaza Sky by Shadi Salem, paperback, 80 pgs, published April 2025, ISBN 978-1967022014

Order from your local book sellers like Room of One’s Own or Kismet Books *note it may take time to get, order early and ask for an estimated arrival. Also available through Bookshop.org, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon.

About the Author

Shadi Salem is a Palestinian writer and researcher holding a Master’s degree in Applied Linguistics from the Islamic University of Gaza. He is the co-founder of the Edward Said Library in Gaza, which has become more than just a library — it stands as a cultural space of resistance, filled with the pulse of awareness and defiance against erasure and displacement.

Shadi also manages a Malaysian cultural center in Gaza, and has participated in international cultural programs aimed at promoting dialogue and breaking barriers imposed on Palestinian identity.

Through his writings and initiatives, he dedicates his efforts to amplifying Gaza’s voice and shedding light on both the suffering and the unwavering courage of a people who refuse to surrender despite blockade and destruction.