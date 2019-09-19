press release: China, Hong Kong | 116 minutes | Not Rated | DCP | Dir. Yimou Zhang

Thursday, September 19 | 7:00pm

This film is set during China's Three Kingdom's era (AD 220-280). The story of a great king and his people, who will be expelled from their homeland and will aspire to claim it. The king, violent, and ambitious, of mysterious methods and motives; his general, a visionary who yearns to win the final battle but needs to prepare his plans in secret; the women of the palace, who struggle to find redemption in a world where they have no place; and a commoner called "Lord of All the world", will be characters around who turn the inexorable forces of the story.