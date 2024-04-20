Shai Wosner masterclass

media release: Salon Piano Series celebrates its 10th anniversary with acclaimed new artists and favorites from past seasons. As always, audiences will enjoy the intimate salon concert setting for a take-your-breath-away experience!

Each pianist revels in the chance to play unique heirloom instruments restored in the renowned Farley's workshop. Personalizing the experience further, performers provide reflections on their selections and give masterclasses that the public is invited to observe for free. All concerts and masterclasses are held at Farley’s House of Pianos in Madison.

Celebrate ten years of extraordinary salon concerts! Season tickets are on sale at salonpianoseries.org, as are individual concert tickets.

Shai Wosner, Sunday, April 21 at 4:00pm

Another pianist we couldn't wait to welcome back. Named "a Schubertarian of unfaltering authority and character" by Gramophone, he's committed to a broad range of innovative programming and recognized for exceptional insight. Program includes Schubert, Harbison, and Beethoven.

Program

﻿

Fantasia Upon One Note, Z.745 - Henry Purcell arr. by Shai Wosner

Fantaisie in F minor, Op. 49 - Frédéric Chopin

Prelude in C-sharp minor, Op. 45 - Chopin

Sonata No. 14 in C-Sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 “Quasi Una Fantasia” - Ludwig van Beethoven

Prelude in D-flat major, Op. 28 No. 15 - Chopin

Passage (from Variations on a Theme by FDR) - John Harbison

Fantasie in C major, Op. 17 - Robert Schumann

Opus 3 Artists is the exclusive representative of Mr. Wosner.

Individual tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at salonpianoseries.org or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply.

Free Masterclass Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00pm: Shai Wosner will teach a masterclass at Farley’s House of Pianos, where he will instruct local students. The event is free and the public is invited to observe.