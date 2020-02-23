press release: n-the-know musical audiences appreciate Salon Piano Series’ dedication to 19th Century European salon-style concerts and their ability to attract gifted new artists. This year the Series presents three new award-winning pianists, brings back three favorites, and ends the season introducing the well-known New York jazz pianist, Bill Charlap, to Madison. Season tickets are now on sale at salonpianoseries.org. Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance.

Born in Israel and now teaching in Boston, Shai Wosner makes his first appearance at SPS playing Beethoven, Scarlatti, Rzewski and Schubert. He has performed with orchestras throughout the U.S. and Europe, and records for Onyx Classics. “…his feel for keyboard color and voicing is wonderful,” said The Washington Post.