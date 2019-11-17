Shake Em Up Jazz Band, Darren Sterud New Orelans Tribute

× Expand Shake Em Up Jazz Band

press release: The last concert celebrating the Madison Jazz Society’s 35th anniversary will take place on Sunday, November 17, from noon-5 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. The bands performing are from New Orleans and Madison.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “We are proud to present New Orleans’ all-female jazz band, the Shake Em Up Jazz Band, in their first Madison appearance and Madison’s own Darren Sterud’s New Orleans Tribute band in this mini-fest. Both bands were formed in 2016 and are comprised of young musicians who love and want to preserve jazz. We are sure all will be impressed with these musicians.”

Direct from New Orleans, Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band is an all-female “super group” made up of some of the most sought-after young stars of the New Orleans Traditional Jazz scene. They have taken the trad jazz world by storm, with their rapid success leading to performances at festivals across the U.S. and I Europe. These fine musicians had played with other bands and their mutual talents blend so well. One of their CDs features songs that were originally composed, arranged or performed by women. In addition to performing at the concert, the band will lead a clinic for students on Saturday, November 16.

Darren Sterud’s New Orleans Tribute Band is one of Madison’s newest bands dedicated to the jazz of New Orleans. The band was assembled from some of the best jazz musicians in Madison. In its debut, the band played to a full house and, since then, the band has gotten call after call for gigs. Members of the band perform with other Madison music institutions such as Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Youngblood Brass Band, Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, The New Breed Jazz Trio, Golpe Tierra, Brothers By Choice and The Jimmys.

During the concert, some of the recipients of the Society’s 2019-20 school year grants to enhance jazz education programs will be introduced.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 11 AM. Details can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts that attract jazz fans from all over the Midwest. The group awards grants to school music departments to enhance their jazz education programs and sponsors a jazz residency program for schools.