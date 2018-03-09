Shake it Don’t Break It FUNKraiser

× Expand VO5

press release: Please join CLA in celebrating our Personal Care Workforce by enjoying an evening of ‘70s music.

Thursday, March 9, 2018 at Turner Hall, 3001 S. Stoughton Road

5:00 – 8:00 Networking / silent auction items / FREE Appetizers and soft drinks

8:00 – 11:00 Music by VO5

“Boogie on down” with Wisconsin’s disco superstars – VO5!!! Our third annual FUNKraiser will be a

night to remember and an opportunity to bid on our wonderful silent auction items, thank caregivers for their dedication, and dance the night away! Come out and have fun with friends, enjoy free soft drinks and appetizers, enter a 50/50 raffle, and place bids on prizes such as gift baskets, overnight stays, gift certificates, and a growing list of fabulous auction items provided by our generous donors.

Community Living Alliance is a non-profit organization that is celebrating our 20th anniversary of

providing services and community resources to Dane County families and individuals with disabilities and the elderly. Our ability to serve these individuals depends on a compassionate and dedicated workforce. The State of Wisconsin is currently experiencing a direct care workforce crisis.

Impact Direct Care Workers provide valuable services to support individuals with disabilities and the elderly. Our “Caring for the Caregiver Fund” allows CLA to offer financial assistance to our caregivers when met with life challenges. The funds have been utilized for education and training support, rent relief, auto repairs, funeral expenses, and other unpredictable life events which may limit this workforce’s ability to support our clients and our mission.