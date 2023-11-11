Shakespeare Audition Workhsop

media release: Performers: sharpen your audition skills! The Madison area is surging with Shakespearean productions, continuing into 2024. Sign up to attend a Shakespeare audition workshop, featuring a facilitator panel of local classics directors including:

Sam D. White, director of Twelfth Night [Taub] for Stoughton Village Players and Shakespeare In Love for Strollers Theatre

Annie Jay, director of Love’s Labour’s Lost and A Valentine’s Affair 2024 for Madison Shakespeare Company

Colin Loeffler, director of Twelfth Night for Madison Shakespeare Company

Julia Houck, director of Mother Courage for Strollers Theatre

Saturday November 11, beginning at 11 AM and concluding by 3:30 PM. At the Bartell Theatre’s Evjue Stage, 113 E. Mifflin St. in Madison.

This workshop is offered free of charge by the facilitators, and is made possible through the generous cooperation of StageQ and its production of The Secretaries, November 3-18.

For details and signup, see https:// madisonshakespeare.org/ special-events/shakespeare- audition-workshop-november-11/