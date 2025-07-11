media release: Mark your calendar for this year’s rendition of Shakespeare in the Garden! We’re looking forward to a fresh production featuring scenes from multiple Shakespeare plays nestled into areas throughout Allen Centennial Garden. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show. The show will be directed by Bex Schmitt and feature UW students in the cast. Run time approximately 50 min.

7/11-20, Allen Centennial Garden, at 6 pm on Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. Free.