Shakespeare in the Wonderground

media release: Madison Shakespeare Company, a longtime MCM Adult Swim partner, has grand plans for a 2024 summer production in the Wonderground! We need your help to test out the sights and sounds in the space. Join us Saturday, September 23, for a free short performance, including the world premiere of a new Shakespeare game, the competitive woo-pitching “Romeo and Juliet Balcony Battle” in which four aspiring Romeos compete for the heart of one Instant Juliet selected from the audience!

Folding chairs will be provided, but you may bring your own chair if you wish. You may also bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages (no glass containers, please.) Event capacity is 100 audience members, no waitlist!

Doors 4:30 (Wonderground gate, East Dayton Street)

Performance 5-5:45

Audience talkback 5:45-6:15