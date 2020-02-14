Shakespeare Valentines

Google Calendar - Shakespeare Valentines - 2020-02-14 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shakespeare Valentines - 2020-02-14 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shakespeare Valentines - 2020-02-14 16:30:00 iCalendar - Shakespeare Valentines - 2020-02-14 16:30:00

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

press release: We'll provide the paper hearts and quotes, you provide the love. Go all lovey dovey or bust out The Bard's best insults--we'll have both available for you to make a Valentine for that special someone (or yourself!). Stay for our 5:30 showing of Shakespeare in Love (rated R). No registration required.

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558 View Map
Crafts
608-838-9030
