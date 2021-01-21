ONLINE: Shakespearean Operas

press release:

Opera Novice: Shakespearean Operas

Thursday, January 21, 7-8 pm Central

General Director Kathryn Smith takes a look at a variety of Shakespearean operas, including plot liberties (Romeo and Juliet don’t always die), operatic conventions (Ophelia needs a mad scene), and more. Pet photos included, of course. Subscribers can send in questions in advance and ask them during the live stream.

