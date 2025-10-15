media release: The idea of Shakey began in Madison in the early 2000s, as a discussion between two friends, Peter Kaesberg and Matt Joyce, to jam on their favorite Neil Young tunes. The two piece morphed into a larger group that included Tim Sullivan and Dan Hobson, who would soon become permanent members of the band.

This happened just in time for their debut under the name of Neil’s alter ego, Shakey, at Peter’s 40th birthday celebration at the High Noon Saloon.

The addition of Matt Appleby and recent Stevens Point transplant Maggie Weiser brought the membership up to six. All veterans of their respective music scenes, the group built a vast repertoire of well known tunes and deep cuts and became known for learning and performing complete Neil Young albums. Their Friday Happy Hour shows at the High Noon became legendary, playing to bigger and more appreciative audiences for well over ten years.

Now, the band is celebrating 20 years as a cohesive unit at this highly anticipated concert at the Atwood Music Hall. We will be joined by pedal steel aficionado James Strelow, who was invited in as a member in 2024 after sitting in for a couple shows, thus bringing the membership up to seven.