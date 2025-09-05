× Expand Bob Koch Shakey on stage at the Harmony Bar. Shakey

media release: Every month this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor space like no other!

Tonight we’re welcoming Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band that captures the essence of Neil Young’s music and style. Be sure to grab a tasty street taco or pupusa from Mexsal and a delicious dessert from Stellie’s Ice Cream cart—both for-purchase options in the Wonderground.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration. Please enter at the Wonderground gate on E. Dayton Street, by the Log Cabin.