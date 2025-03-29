Shakey
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Bob Koch
Shakey on stage at the Harmony Bar.
Shakey
media release: Shakey is a Neil Young tribute band that captures the essence of Neil Young's music and style. With their authentic sound and passionate performances, Shakey pays tribute to one of the greatest musicians of our time. Whether you're a die-hard Neil Young fan or just love great music, Shakey is a must-see live experience.
courtesy Stoughton Opera House
