RSVP for Shamanic Journeying

February 17, 2024, 12pm - 8pm, Soultech Sanctum, 2113 Wisconsin Ave. Sun Prairie, WI 53590. RSVP by 2/16.

media release: Having been practiced in all cultures around the world for tens of thousands of years, shamanic journeying is an ancient and powerful practice that belongs to everyone. It is intuitive and experiential, allowing one to connect directly with Spirit and traverse unordinary states of consciousness simply with the aid of percussive sound.

Shamanic Journeying Can Help You:

Access wisdom & clarity for personal healing and self development.

Manifest the changes you’re ready to make in your life.

Dissolve the energetic blocks holding you back.

Activate deeper levels of your intuition while gaining confidence to trust and follow it more often.

Develop meaningful relationships with ancestors, spirit guides, power animals, Higher Self and Spirit.

Receive clear and consistent guidance from all of the above.

Jessica will share a good foundation of knowledge to ensure a safe and successful journeying practice, and will guide a journey or two before we move into journeying simply with the beat of the drum.

We will take a few non-guided journeys, and students will have the opportunity to share about their journeys, receive interpretation support, ask questions, and troubleshoot with Jessica after each journey.

Crystal will give support and guidance for how to weave a plant medicine practice into your shamanic journeying work and spiritual practices in a way that’s right for YOU. She’ll answer all of your plant medicine questions, and share about the opportunities to experience healing and receive education through Soutech’s one-on-one and community offerings.

While we will not be working with medicines in class, you will receive a plethora of ideas, suggestions and opportunities regarding all things plant medicine.

$150

Please bring:

journal and pen/pencil

water bottle

floor mat, yoga mat, or a blanket to lay on the floor

eye cover- this could be an eye mask, a small towel, washcloth, cloth napkin, etc

Optional: headphones, ideally noise canceling. It’s rare, but some people prefer to journey in silence as opposed to listening to the drum beat

Optional: blanket to cover up with

(Dinner and Dessert Provided)

About Jessica

Jessica has 13 years of transformational work experience and hundreds of hours of training in both Andean and Core Shamanism. Prior to opening Be The Light Shamanic Healing, she logged over 100 hours honing her shamanic craft on volunteers, under the tutelage of her shamanic teacher. Jessica offers one-on-one shamanic healing sessions as well as ceremonies and events for groups, organizations and clinics. Read more about Jessica HERE.

About Crystal

Founder of Soultech Sanctum, Crystal is passionate about the importance of working with sacred medicines and crystals for helping us awaken and thrive in our modern era of rapid evolution.

Crystal has trained hundreds of people in how to skillfully and safely work with psychoactive mushrooms for deep healing, emotional stability, mental clarity and spiritual expansion. She regularly teaches crystal workshops, and her powerful Dance of Duality Crystal Collection is available at www.ModernShamama.com

