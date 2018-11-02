press release:

"Shame & the Ideologies & Affects of Sex Addiction"

Considering the Minor: Mood, Affect, Tone Theory-in-Practice Lab, Part I

Friday, November 2, 2018

Room L140 in Elvehjem Hall at 6:00 PM

Hanson's lecture will be part of a three-speaker, year-long, exploration of the minor that seeks to explore visual culture that may otherwise be considered incidental to study. Isabelle Loring Wallace and Sianne Ngai, the other participants in this year's Theory-in-Practice Lab, will come to campus during the spring semester.

Workshop

Friday, November 2, 2018

University Club, Room 212, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Free and open to the public, but registration is required. If you would like to attend the workshop, please write to cvc@mailplus.wisc.edu to receive a PDF file with the readings.