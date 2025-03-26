Shamrock Tenors
media release: Grab a drink, sit back and get ready to be transported to the Emerald Isle. Shamrock Tenors' show takes you on a journey through Ireland’s most beloved classic songs, in beautiful five part harmony. With all your favorites including "Danny Boy," "Whiskey in the Jar," "The Parting Glass" and "Wild Rover" this is a show for all ages, performed with that cheeky Irish charm!
