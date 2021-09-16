press release: In this digital age of distraction and disconnection, many companies are finding it increasingly challenging to engage and retain both top-tier talent and customers. This is where Shane Feldman thrives. Recognized by The White House, The Prime Minister of Canada, and The United Nations for his achievements in community leadership, he helps audiences activate the leader within and connect more authentically with colleagues and customers to see greater engagement, satisfaction, and retention. As the Founder & CEO of Count Me In, Shane is the visionary behind the world’s largest millennial-led movement. Over the past decade, Count Me In has initiated tens of thousands of projects worldwide, contributing a value of over $2.6 billion to the global economy through service.

Shane’s reputation as a speaker is built on his energetic approach, skilled storytelling, and his capacity to both inspire audiences and offer tangible strategies they can implement right away to activate their leadership and cultivate meaningful connections. He has worked with some of the world’s most dynamic companies, including Google, Microsoft, and The Walt Disney Company.

Shane has been featured in top media outlets including Larry King, Dr. Oz, Forbes, People Magazine, and his documentary TV series from A&E follows his community-building work.

Join us on September 16 at 7pm to learn more about his approach to authentically connecting to colleagues.