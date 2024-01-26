7 & 9:30 pm. $64.50-$44.

media release: Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor and writer from Mechanicsburg, Penn. After winning Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016, Gillis was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin” on YouTube, which has been viewed over 14 million times. Gillis is one-half of Patreon and Apple’s top 10 podcasts “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.” He’s a regular guest on Sirius XM’s “The Bonfire,” Spotify's “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Barstool Sports “KFC Radio.” Gillis was a writer on Comedy Central’s “Delco Proper” and co-created, wrote and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series “Gilly & Keeves.” In October of 2022, Gillis and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release “Gilly & Keeves: The Special” on GillyandKeeves.tv. Gillis can be seen playing “Gilly” in Peacock’s “Bupkis” opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco or in his newly released Netflix special “Beautiful Dogs.”

Presented in partnership with Outback Presents