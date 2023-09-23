media release: Journey into the mind of a psychedelic astronaut with a consciousness-expanding comedy show that will leave you mesmerized. At the intersection of science and psychedelics comes “A Better Trip,” the latest work from Shane Mauss.

Originally conceived for his springtime residency at AREA15 in Las Vegas–this hilariously heady event highlights Shane’s personal psychedelic experiences and examines the history, science, and culture of psychedelics … but wait, there’s more! It’s also accompanied by a vivid display of mind-blowing visuals and custom animations that back the entire performance.

About Shane Mauss

Award-winning comedian, science podcaster, and mental health advocate, Shane Mauss relentlessly integrates his life, interests, and imagination into his material. The result of that effort is content and live show experiences that are as authentic & thoughtful as they are entertaining & innovative.

His Comedy Central “Tales From The Trip” videos have millions of views on YouTube, and his last SOLD-OUT tour (“A Good Trip”) inspired the documentary film “Psychonautics: A Comic’s Exploration of Psychedelics.”

TV/Podcast Appearances: Kimmel, Conan, Showtime, WTF, You Made it Weird, Duncan Trussell’s Family Hour, etc.

About The Visuals

MICHAEL STRAUSS is a VJ, digital artist, and event producer from Los Angeles who has crafted psychedelic audiovisual experiences and immersive environments for nearly 20 years.

By improvising with technology and creativity, he has enhanced the live experience for countless artists by opening hearts, lifting spirits, and blowing minds with his stunning real-time visual work.

Previous Artists Include: Shpongle, Alex Grey, Desert Dwellers, OTT, Kayla Scintilla, etc.