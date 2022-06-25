Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this FREE movie night in Lisa Link Peace Park! Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Madison Parks, proudly presents a free monthly movie series in the heart of Downtown Madison!
These free outdoor movies are a fun and safe way for the Madison community to socialize and enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin summer in a safe and socially distanced way. All public health guidelines will be adhered to.