Shannon Matesky Welcome Reception: Monday, October 16, 2023, 5-7 p.m., Winkler Lounge in Memorial Union

media release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) welcomes actress, producer, director, and writer Shannon Matesky to campus on Monday, October 16th through Saturday, October 22nd for a series of engagements, panels, workshops and performances on and off campus.

Following OMAI’s 2022-23 partnership with the Division of the Arts’ Interdisciplinary Artist Residency Program (IARP), the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has continued support for a new initiative in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary: the Hip Hop Arts Residency Program (HHARP).

HHARP will take place five (5) times per academic year, over the course of 4-10 days. Each residency will feature a professional artist whose work represents Hip Hop and/or urban art culture, with notable accomplishments in their field nationally and internationally. All residencies center Hip Hop and urban arts through academic, campus, and community engagement, providing spaces for interdisciplinary and intergenerational interactions. The residencies will coincide with OMAI’s existing initiatives, such as Just Bust! Open Mic Series, Passing the Mic Intergenerational Hip Hop Theater Festival, Line Breaks Hip Hop Theater Festival, and others. This strategic scheduling will deepen the impact of OMAI’s visiting artists beyond the First Wave Program, offering high impact engagement with campus and local partners.

Shannon Matesky is an interdisciplinary artist and cultural organizer from the Bay Area, CA. She recently made her Broadway Debut in six-time Tony nominated, Aint No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper at the Belasco Theater in New York. Shannon has also been seen at Steppenwolf Theater, La Jolla Theater, and in many non-traditional venues. Matesky was a member of the 2018 Directors Lab at Lincoln Center and BARS at The Public Theater in New York, and has been an assistant director at Chicago’s Court Theater and Goodman Theater.

As a poet, she has featured in venues across the country and has been seen on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, Nylon Magazine, and BET Online. She has taught writing workshops, led panels, and been a featured speaker at many universities. Shannon is also one of the core writers for Chicago’s annual hit, The Fly Honey Show. Shannon is also the author of four solo performances, She Think She Grown, We Gotta Eat, The Saga of the Return, and Heartbreak Hotel: Whitney. For more information about Shannon Matesky’s work, click here.

Shannon will be the featured artist for the 17th Annual Passing the Mic Intergenerational Hip Hop Festival on Friday and Saturday, October 20-21, 2023 (free registration here). In addition to her public appearances, she will be doing a number of engagements on campus with students. She will be in a moderated conversation at the UW Graduate School of Business, Bolz Center for Arts Entrepreneurship, as well as hosting an interdisciplinary creative workshop with students of the First Wave Program and the Studio Learning Community, as well as guest lecturing in the Department of Theater and Drama. Post Shannon’s residency, you will be able to watch an in-depth interview with Shannon highlighting all of her experiences here on UW–Madison’s campus. Please make sure to register for her public events below. All public events are free admission and for all ages. Registration will guarantee you a seat in each venue, as well as sign you up for updates about the remaining HHARP residencies taking place 2023-24.

If you would like to partner with OMAI’s HHARP series, please reach out to omai@cdo.wisc.edu