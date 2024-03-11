media release: Join us as we welcome author Shannon McKenna Schmidt, who will be talking about her latest work, The First Lady of WWII: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Daring Journey to the Frontlines and Back, which details a five-week, 25,000-mile mission the First Lady undertook to report on conditions in the Pacific theater, including territory that was still under enemy air attack.

This event is virtual, free, and suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.