ONLINE: Shaping the "Endless Frontier": How the Midwest Can Spark the U.S. Economy

press release: Part Two: How the Endless Frontier Act Will Catalyze Innovation and Economic Growth

Wednesday, September 16 | 11 a.m. CDT | Webinar

This 60-minute discussion will include congressional co-sponsors and advocates of the Endless Frontier Act who will explain why now is the time, and the Midwest is the place, for bold investments in science, technology and innovation. For the last century, the United States had been the undisputed global leader in university and industry research. Our panelists will explain how targeted federal investment in emerging growth centers focused on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and manufacturing can extend and expand U.S. leadership into the twenty-first century and beyond.

Nationally known scholar and author John Austin anchored the first part of the series on Aug. 11. University of Michigan lecturer Austin, who has worked for the Brookings Institution, the Chicago Council for Global Affairs, the Michigan Economic Center and more, headlines an 11 a.m., Aug. 11 webinar on “Shaping the ‘Endless Frontier’: How the Midwest can spark the U.S. economy.

Watch part 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHVMVeGZMWM

The series draws its name from the “Endless Frontier Act,” which has been introduced in both houses of Congress with bipartisan sponsors that include U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. The act proposes expansion of the National Science Foundation, $100 billion for advancing science and tech R&D, and $10 billion for regional technology hubs. Those hubs would help to launch companies, revive U.S. manufacturing and create jobs that jump-start communities. Both members of Congress will participate in the second part of our series.

“The Midwest region has been recognized on an ever-increasing basis for the amount and quality of technology innovation, and I’m proud to say Wisconsin is leading the charge” said Erik Iverson, chief executive officer of WARF. “I very much look forward to discussing how our region can catalyze research and technology across the nation and sharing our successes and ongoing opportunities with the world.”

“These are critical conversations for the new normal in a COVID-19 world that has disrupted nearly every industry – and has hit higher education hard,” said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. “It is imperative that we invest in research, tech hubs and innovation in this environment. Future generations will depend on new knowledge and discoveries that will give rise to economic prosperity.”

“Capitalizing on Midwestern assets to benefit this multi-state region and advance the nation’s high-tech potential requires collaboration between private industry, community leaders, and policy makers at all levels,” said Rob Marchant, president of Michael Best Strategies. “We at Michael Best Strategies are proud to partner with leaders in the private and public sectors to lift up the tremendous opportunity presented by targeted investments in Midwest ‘growth centers.’”

“The Wisconsin Technology Council has long believed the R&D resources available in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest are second to none,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “That includes academic institutions, federal laboratories, cutting-edge manufacturers, emerging tech hubs and resources that can turn ideas into products.”

The series is a partnership between WARF, UW-Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Technology Council and Michael Best Strategies. To learn more, visit: warf.org/frontiers