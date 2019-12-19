Share the LOV

press release: Share the LOV Holiday Party: Come join Spaces for an evening celebrating LOV Inc. on Thursday, December 19, from 5PM to 7PM. Hosted at Spaces; this exciting event is open to everyone. It will be filled with beautiful views, appetizers, beverage tasting, music, raffle items and networking opportunities. LOV Inc is a non-profit that gives back to families every day and we look forward to supporting them with you. Free/A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.

lovdane.org

Spaces, 811 East Washington Ave., 5th Floor 

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/share-the-lov-holiday-party-tickets-84759456817

608-949-6000
