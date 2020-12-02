Share Your Holidays Drive-Thru Food Drive

press release: On Wednesday, December 2, join Second Harvest in honoring the start of NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign!  Mike McKinney, late NBC15 News Anchor, began collecting food on a snowy evening in a grocery store parking lot.  This year, we want to honor him by hosting our own 25th anniversary Drive Through Food Drive.  Just place the food you'd like to donate in a bag in your trunk and we'll get it out safely and you can be on your way.  Considering making a monetary donation?  You can do that too!  We'll have our truck to collect food as well as cash collection containers ready!

