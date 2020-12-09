Share Your Holidays Grand Finale

press release: On Wednesday, December 9, the 25th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign culminates! All donations made by phone or online will be matched from 6am-10:30pm!

From 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m., call our phonebank toll-free at 844-8-HUNGER (844-848-6437).

Mike's Miracle Minute Line-up will be announced later in 2020!

While Sort A Thon will look different than previous years, we will still have volunteer shifts available. We will be sorting food & packing Care Boxes at the Alliant Energy Center. Shifts will be a bit longer than previous years with less volunteers per shift to protect staff and volunteers.