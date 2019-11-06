Share Your Holidays Kick-off Luncheon

press release: NBC15 and Second Harvest Foodbank invite you to join us for a luncheon to kick-off the 24th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays to eliminate hunger campaign.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (Registration 11:15am • Networking 11:30-12:00pm • Lunch/Program 12:00pm), Alliant Energy Center, Exhibition Hall A, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison

Registration: Individual - $65 or Table of 8 - $500

*The cost of your registration ticket is fully tax-deductible thanks to the Alliant Energy Foundation. And, will be MATCHED by UW Health, UnityPoint - Meriter & Quartz!