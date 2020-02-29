Share Your Story with Zines

press release: Drop by The Bubbler Room at Central Madison Public Library to draw with our current Artist-In-Residence, illustrator Alanna Stapleton. Learn about zines, DIY zine culture, and how making zines is a fun and accessible way to tell the unique story of your cultural heritage. Get inspired, respond to drawing prompts and guided drawing exercises, and make a zine to share your story! While you're downtown make sure to stop by Overture Center for the Arts to check out International Fest before or after making your zine.