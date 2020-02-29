Share Your Story with Zines

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Drop by The Bubbler Room at Central Madison Public Library to draw with our current Artist-In-Residence, illustrator Alanna Stapleton. Learn about zines, DIY zine culture, and how making zines is a fun and accessible way to tell the unique story of your cultural heritage. Get inspired, respond to drawing prompts and guided drawing exercises, and make a zine to share your story! While you're downtown make sure to stop by Overture Center for the Arts to check out International Fest before or after making your zine.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
