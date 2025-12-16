Shared Horizon: New Editions
Tandem Press 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: On View: January 5–February 20, 2026
We'll kick off our gallery exhibitions for 2026 with an exhibition featuring the projects that were completed in our studio during 2025. Shared Horizon will present new editions and monoprints by Michelle Grabner, Marie Lorenz, Alison Saar, Marie Watt, and Dyani White Hawk.
