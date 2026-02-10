RSVP for A Shared Sense of Home
Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us for a one-of-kind gourmet dining experience featuring a four-course meal prepared by top chefs from FEED Kitchens:
First Course: Latin American appetizer by Jolly Frog and El Wiscorican
Second Course: North American dishes by Trade Roots, Wild Bearies and Melly Mel's
Third Course: Far East Flavor by Bombay Fast and Afghan Kabul Cuisine
Fourth Course: Dessert by FEED Kitchens and Renaissance Farm
