media release: Rooted in the values of accessibility, belonging, connection, collaboration, diversity, and equity, Shared Threads: Stories that Weave Us Together – presented by Chrysalis, Inc. – offers community members a platform to share personal stories of resilience and connection.

This free event and fundraiser encourages donations in support of Chrysalis’ mission and its participation in Community Shares of Wisconsin’s The Big Share Day, also held on March 3. Doors open at 4:30pm and event begins at 5:30pm. Seating is available in person (limit 200) and virtually (unlimited). Enjoy light refreshments and Chrysalis Pops.

Now in its fourth year, Shared Threads returns this March with the theme "Home" – exploring what home means to each of us, how we find it, build it, and carry it within ourselves and our communities. Through live, personal stories, this event challenges stigma and fosters empathy, helping our community see one another with greater compassion. The evening will be filled with laughter, tears, and moments of profound recognition, leaving audiences inspired and deeply connected.

During the month prior to Shared Threads, Chrysalis invites 12-18 of its service participants, staff, board members, and broader community supporters to sharpen their storytelling skills by participating in a three-part workshop series with Jen Rubin and Takeyla Benton from Inside Stories Podcast and The Moth Madison StorySLAM. In addition, storytellers receive support from two of Chrysalis’ Certified Peer Specialists throughout the workshop series and during the event. 8-10 workshop participants are then selected and paid a stipend to share their stories at the in-person storytelling event.

Chrysalis is deeply grateful to the sponsors who make this event possible: UW Health, Dean SSM Health, GHC-SCW, Dane Arts, Summit Credit Union, Park Bank, Recovery.com, SASY Neighborhood Association, Marquette Neighborhood Association, Quest Counseling & Consultation Center, Numbers 4 Nonprofits, Wegner CPA, Isthmus Vet, YWCA, Van Boxtel Photography, K&A Greenhouse, Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance (WIMA), and Life Echo Media. Their support helps Chrysalis continue to uplift voices, build understanding, and weave a stronger, more connected Dane County.

Donate & Reserve Seats at Givebutter.com/SharedThreads