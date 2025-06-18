media release: Our next virtual Triad presentation is June 18 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "Sharing Active Independent Lives: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About SAIL and the Village Movement." The presentation will be given by Rebecca Rogers, the member services specialist at Sharing Active Independent Lives.

Join Rebecca to learn all about SAIL, Madison’s very own version of the “village” model of aging in place. Rebecca will begin with some history about AgeBetter, SAIL’s parent organization, and then will launch into what the Village Movement is and where SAIL fits into the movement. She will talk about how SAIL was formed, where it is now in its evolution, the benefits of joining SAIL, and conclude by talking about the wide network of organizations SAIL collaborates with to make the SAIL “village” what it is today.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.