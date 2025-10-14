Sharing Reflections on Land, Migration, Labor, and Memory

media release: Join Wormfarm Institute and artist Maria Patricia Tinajero for an evening of storytelling, art, and reflection. This workshop grows out of Tinajero's recent project Historias en movimento / Stories in Motion: Walking + Talking, which invites people to share their experiences of the land, migration, labor, and memory. Tinajero will read from a newly published zine that shares stories gathered through this project, after which she will open space for conversation and shared reflection through writing and drawing. This is not about polished art or perfect words. It is about sharing what matters, listening deeply, and creating together. Whether you come to read, to write, to draw, or just to listen, your presence is part of our story.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP to info@wormfarm institute.org

Part of the "Finding Home" series:

The Wisconsin Academy is excited to announce Finding Home, a new statewide programming series that explores the concept of home through the sciences, arts, and letters. As Wisconsin faces increasing housing insecurity, political polarization, and social disconnection, this series offers space for reflection, dialogue, and action around what it means to belong. From architecture to poetry, from climate migration to rural identity, Finding Home creates space for shared stories and resilient futures.

This interdisciplinary series spans from fall 2025 through summer 2026 and will include public lectures, art exhibitions, workshops, magazine features, and local events in partnership with organizations across the state. All events will be open to the public, with hybrid and virtual options available for broader access. The Academy invites local partners to co-create events that reflect the diversity of home experiences across Wisconsin.