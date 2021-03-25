ONLINE: Sharing Women's History: Exploring New Stories and Formats for Engaging Audiences

media release: Museums, historic sites, and other cultural organizations can share women's history through special programs, tours, and other storytelling formats. From a broad view of new directions for interpretation at museums and historic sites to strategies for virtual engagement, panelists will share examples of innovative programming and best practices for interpreting complex stories that engage new audiences.

During this Wisconsin Historical Society Zoom webinar, panelists will share details of new program initiatives, including DyckmanDISCOVERED, which investigates the stories of enslaved people belonging to the Dyckman family and the community that is now called Inwood in New York City, as well as virtual programs and poetry festivals at The Emily Dickinson Museum. Discussions will also highlight new challenges and possibilities for engaging new audiences through virtual engagement.

Panelists include Mary van Balgooy, Vice President, Engaging Places, LLC, and Director at the Society of Woman Geographers; Meredith S. Horsford, Executive Director, Dyckman Farmhouse Museum; and Brooke Steinhauser, Program Director, The Emily Dickinson Museum.