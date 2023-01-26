Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

Schlock and Awe film screening with commentary from comedians Cody Lemke, Olivia Witt and Alex Morris. Free.

media release: Schlock and Awe plumbs the depths of Jawsploitation cinema Thursday January 26, from 9-10:30 at the Rigby! Schlock and Awe is a free live comedy show where we watch a movie and make jokes about it as it plays, and it's about time we did a terrible shark movie!

