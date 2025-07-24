× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: Schlock and Awe returns in July just in time for Shark Week with Shark Attack 3: Megalodon! Join us at our new venue, the Aftershock Arcade Bar, Thursday, July 24, at 9pm for the FREE live movie screening featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Will Isenberg. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

8:30PM doors • 9PM show

