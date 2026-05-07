Sharon Wright, Rhonda Nass Jessica Gutiérrez reception

media release: River Arts Inc. invites the public to a dynamic summer exhibition celebrating three distinct artistic voices at River Arts on Water. On view May 8 through August 1, 2026, the exhibition features The In Between, a powerful and intimate body of work by Jessica Gutiérrez in the Powder Room Gallery, alongside featured artists Rhonda Nass (scratchboard) and Sharon Wright (embroidery). The exhibition will also be available for viewing online.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, May 21, from 5:30–7:30 pm, with artist talks beginning at 6 pm. Guests will enjoy 10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception.