Sharona & Ray Ray want YOU! Sharona & Ray Ray

media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park. Sharona & Ray Ray are a lively duo that plays Pop Rock hits that get people dancing and singing along. They are seasoned veterans of the music scene and have been playing together in various bands for over 12 years, including Charm School Rejects. Some of their main musical influences include Evanescence, P!nk, Lady Gaga, Adele, One Republic, Katy Perry, Fun!, Sia, and Alanis Morissette, to name a few. Their chemistry on stage is undeniable and will leave you wanting more.