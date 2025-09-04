media release: Shaun Cassidy is an American writer, producer, actor and singer. After originally making his name as a performer, Cassidy went on to create, write, and produce a number of critically acclaimed television series including AMERICAN GOTHIC (produced with Sam Raimi), ROAR (starring Heath Ledger), COLD CASE, COVER ME, THE AGENCY, INVASION, and EMERALD CITY. Cassidy most recently spent five years as executive producer and writer for the hit NBC/NETFLIX series NEW AMSTERDAM. The son of Tony award winning actor Jack Cassidy and Academy award winner Shirley Jones (and half-brother of the late singer/actor David Cassidy), Shaun grew up in Los Angeles and New York City.

While still in high school, he signed a contract with Warner Brothers records. This led to three multi-platinum albums and numerous top ten hits including “Da Doo Ron Ron”, “That’s Rock n’ Roll”, “Hey Deanie”, and “Do You Believe In Magic?” Cassidy received a Grammy nomination for his efforts and performed at every major arena in the country including Houston’s Astrodome and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Almost concurrently, he starred in the ABC television series THE HARDY BOYS MYSTERIES. Later, while appearing on Broadway in the hit musical BLOOD BROTHERS, Shaun wrote his first television pilot, AMERICAN GOTHIC. When the show debuted, The New York Times called it “The most original new show of the season.”

From 2020-2024, Cassidy took his self-penned music and storytelling show, THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY, to the stage, playing to SRO crowds nationwide. During the pandemic, in collaboration with No Kid Hungry, he successfully introduced a collection of fine wines, MY FIRST CRUSH, which donates money to feed hungry children nationwide.

Currently working under an exclusive long term development deal with NBC/Universal television, Shaun makes his home in the wine country of Santa Barbara with his wife,Tracey, their four children, and more animals than he can count.

