press release: The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop…fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge…at once more risky than Buble, more modern than Sinatra. Shaun, an Emmy award-winning crooner (and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa) indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch – to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers – emerging as an original voice in the continuing tradition of the American singer. 11:30am Dinner Seating and 1:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).