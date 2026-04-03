Shaun Peterson, Holly Hunt, Jayme Poster

media release: Kick off your weekend the right way with an unforgettable night of live music featuring Holly Hunt, Jayme Poster, and Shaun Peterson - three incredible talents bringing their own unique sound to one stage.

From powerful vocals to smooth acoustic vibes and crowd-favorite covers, this lineup is guaranteed to keep the energy high and the good times rolling all night long. Whether you're coming to dance, sing along, or just enjoy the atmosphere, this is the kind of Friday night that Main Street Music does best.

Live Music Lineup: Holly Hunt • Jayme Poster • Shaun Peterson

7pm – 10pm (Holly Hunt kicks us off at 7pm & Shaun P & Jayme Poster start at 8pm)