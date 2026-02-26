× Expand Lua Ali Shauncey Ali Quartet and instruments. Shauncey Ali Quartet

media release: SHAUNCEY ALI is a fiddler, composer and educator who has won the coveted RockyGrass fiddle competition, performed with multi-Grammy Award winner Peter Gabriel, composed and recorded theme music for an Ambie-nominated podcast, and pioneered MadFiddle – a reimagined model for youth music education – work that has taken him across the U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain and Scotland.

​At the intersection of tradition and innovation, the SHAUNCEY ALI QUARTET captivates audiences with evocative melodies and daring arrangements that feel timeless, adventurous and refreshingly new. The ensemble artfully blends Americana, Celtic and Scandinavian fiddle styles with sensibilities influenced by pop, rock, classical music and a love for improvisation. ​​(Videos available on the website.)

​Together, the Shauncey Ali Quartet delivers a chamber-style interplay that is virtuosic yet accessible, rooted in tradition yet unbound by convention.

Hans Holzen grew up playing fiddle and guitar in Nashville where he was heavily influenced by traditional music and in close contact with some of Music City’s finest musicians. After studying jazz performance, Hans toured with Americana and folk acts including Carrie Rodriguez and Chip Taylor (Wild Thing, Angel of the Morning) and violinist/composer Mark O’Connor.

Nicholas Vanhaute is a multi-instrumentalist who picked up the guitar at the age of ten and never looked back. Originally from Arkansas, Nicholas fell in love with the raw authenticity of acoustic music in college and has become a fixture of the Madison bluegrass scene.

David Havas was a bassist before becoming a professor of psychology. His musical travels have taken him from the altitudes of the Colorado Rockies to the valleys of the Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains. Having toured with legendary Tennessee old-time string band, the Reeltime Travelers, he now brings a seasoned soulfulness, sensitivity and insight to his bass playing.

NEW ALBUM

Big news – I’m excited to announce that a full-length album of original material is now available for pre-order! Every pre-order helps make this project possible, and the rewards are a small way to say thank you for supporting independent music! I’m so excited to share this music with you. ​