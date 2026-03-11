Shauncey Ali Quartet, MadFiddle

media release:

Fiddler/composer/educator Shauncey Ali has won the RockyGrass fiddle competition, performed with Peter Gabriel, composed and recorded theme music for an Ambie-nominated podcast and created MadFiddle, a reimagined model for youth music education - work that has taken him across the U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain and Scotland.

His newest project, the Shauncey Ali Quartet, captivates audiences with evocative melodies and daring arrangements that straddle the intersection of tradition and innovation. Shauncey's voice artfully blends bluegrass, Celtic and Nordic fiddle styles with sensibilities influenced by pop, rock and classical music. ​​​​

​​Featuring Nicholas Vanhaute (mandolin), Hans Holzen (acoustic guitar), and David Havas (upright bass), the ensemble challenges the listener with an experience that is virtuosic yet accessible, rooted in tradition yet unbound by convention.

The evening includes feature performances by members of MadFiddle.