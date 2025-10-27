media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation events are free and open to the public.

At the intersection of tradition and innovation, the Shauncey Ali Quartet crafts evocative melodies and arrangements that feel timeless, adventurous and refreshingly new. ​Ali draws from the deep wells of American and Celtic fiddle music, a love of improvisation and sensibilities shaped by pop, rock and Scandinavian music. ​

Featuring Hans Holzen (guitar), Nicholas Vanhaute (mandolin) and David Havas (bass), the ensemble delivers chamber-style interplay that is virtuosic yet accessible, rooted in tradition yet unbound by convention.​