Shawn Alexander Robinson
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Dr. Shawn Anthony Robinson will read his new graphic novel, "Dr. Dyslexia Dude" and speak about his experience as a "twice exceptional" learner, a gifted black male who also has dyslexia. Young people ages 6 and up especially welcome! A light dinner will be served. Registration suggested: call 266-6395 or register online.
