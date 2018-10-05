Shawn Ganther & Joshua Zeis

press release: M arzen, Integrated Art Group's fine art showroom, is so pleased to be hosting works by two amazing artists on Gallery Night. Shawn Ganther and Joshua Zeis are both part of the Veteran's Exhibit, Interaction, which examines the ethereal meaning of the question, "Did you serve?"

Joshua Zeis is an artist based out of Fargo, North Dakota. Outside of his studio practice, he is a ceramics instructor at the Plains Art Museum Center for Creativity and a landscape designer and coordinator for Hebron Brick Supply Company. In addition Josh engages veterans, their families, and the public in object-oriented dialogue as part of a National Endowment for the Humanities grant initiative through NDSU titled “Project Unpack: Telling Stories, Creating Community”.

Shawn "Simon" Ganther (born July 19, 1977) is an American contemporary painter and printmaker who emerged during the veteran artist movement. He served in the United States Air Force from 1998 to 2003, and is best known for his piece “The Thinker” a 22”X30” charcoal drawing on paper. “The Thinker” was featured in the Veteran Artist Program Exhibit in the Pentagon from 2013-2014. Shawn’s work has been shown across the country and is included in numerous private collections including: Harvard University Art Library, Cornell University, Stanford University Libraries, and the Yale University Art Library.